ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Trading 18.4% Higher – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 18.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.86 and last traded at $59.95. Approximately 12,588,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 4,874,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.65.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.27.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

