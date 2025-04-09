Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 4,713 SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astra Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BILS opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.30. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.96 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.