Prudential PLC Grows Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,635.87. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 4.4 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $78.85.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

