Prudential PLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,282 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 21.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 22.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Western Digital by 68.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 20.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,501 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.39. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.76.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Benchmark cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $74.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

