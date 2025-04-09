Prudential PLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,369 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 84.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,352,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,929,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $53,238,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Mattel by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,760,000 after buying an additional 545,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,431,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

