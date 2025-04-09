Prudential PLC Invests $436,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 561.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.92%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

