Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 3,600 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.91 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average is $82.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2798 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

