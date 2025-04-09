Prudential PLC Reduces Position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAY. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Dayforce by 14,800.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dayforce by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Dayforce Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. Dayforce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAY shares. Cowen raised Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dayforce

Dayforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.