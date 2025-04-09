Prudential PLC Reduces Position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAY. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Dayforce by 14,800.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dayforce by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000.
Dayforce Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. Dayforce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAY shares. Cowen raised Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.
Dayforce Company Profile
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
