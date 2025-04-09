Prudential PLC Sells 14,200 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14,226.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 967.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

