Prudential PLC Sells 2,920 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

PDBC stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.