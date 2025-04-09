PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Declares $466.18 Dividend

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 466.1843 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. PT Bank Mandiri has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.53.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
