PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Declares $466.18 Dividend

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 466.1843 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. PT Bank Mandiri has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.53.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.