PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Purchased Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in PTC stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) on 3/31/2025.

PTC stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.62. 127,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.43. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.33 and a twelve month high of $203.09.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.55.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PTC by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in PTC by 42.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

