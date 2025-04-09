PTC’s (PTC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $210.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTC. Citigroup lowered their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.55.

Get PTC alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $136.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. PTC has a 52-week low of $134.16 and a 52-week high of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. This trade represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PTC by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.