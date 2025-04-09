Q1 Earnings Estimate for BlackBerry Issued By Raymond James

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlackBerry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Li anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BlackBerry’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on BlackBerry from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

BB opened at C$4.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$2.89 and a 1 year high of C$8.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.07.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

