Q1 Earnings Estimate for Five Below Issued By Zacks Research

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Five Below in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five Below from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.95.

Five Below Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $55.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.79. Five Below has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $163.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 7,331.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 101,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 99,714 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

