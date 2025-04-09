Q1 Earnings Estimate for Ryvyl Issued By Taglich Brothers

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryvyl in a report issued on Monday, April 7th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ryvyl’s current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Ryvyl’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Ryvyl alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Ryvyl Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVYL opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Ryvyl has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 4.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ryvyl stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 77,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Mariner LLC owned 1.05% of Ryvyl as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Ryvyl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.