Q1 EPS Estimate for Nabors Industries Lowered by Analyst

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Nabors Industries in a report released on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($2.81) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.53). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($6.22) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.28) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($4.81). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 5.93%.

NBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $90.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

NYSE NBR opened at $27.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $262.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $105.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

