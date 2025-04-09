Q1 EPS Estimates for Epsilon Energy Boosted by Roth Capital

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Epsilon Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Epsilon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Epsilon Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Epsilon Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Epsilon Energy

Shares of EPSN opened at $6.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $7.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 24,437 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 90,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

