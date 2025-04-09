Q2 EPS Estimate for TuHURA Biosciences Lifted by Analyst

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of TuHURA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

HURA stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37. TuHURA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TuHURA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

