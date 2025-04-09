Q2 EPS Forecast for Akamai Technologies Reduced by Analyst

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AKAM. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $107.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.42.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $366,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,633.28. The trade was a 14.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $924,293.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,441.76. The trade was a 30.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,394 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,116,398 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $489,383,000 after buying an additional 690,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,454,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,197,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $423,066,000 after purchasing an additional 202,746 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,427,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $232,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,744 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,215,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $211,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

