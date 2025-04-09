Q2 EPS Forecast for The Goldman Sachs Group Cut by Analyst

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $10.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $11.00. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $47.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $10.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $45.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $461.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $144.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $387.12 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,296.64. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,761,576,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,155,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 112,696 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,053,614,000 after purchasing an additional 687,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,292,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,454,000 after buying an additional 428,502 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

