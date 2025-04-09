Q4 Earnings Estimate for CMS Energy Issued By Zacks Research

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.36.

CMS Energy stock opened at $70.13 on Monday. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

