Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Stock Price Down 14.6% – Here’s Why

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Free Report) dropped 14.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.
Qantas Airways Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.
About Qantas Airways
Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.
