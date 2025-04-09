Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. Qiagen also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350- EPS.
Qiagen Price Performance
Shares of QGEN opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 107.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86.
Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.
About Qiagen
QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.
