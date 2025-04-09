Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. Qiagen also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350- EPS.

Shares of QGEN opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 107.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.50 price target (up from $40.83) on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.67 price objective (down from $48.61) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

