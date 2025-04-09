Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

NYSE:ASR opened at $253.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.20. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $357.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $449.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 50.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.