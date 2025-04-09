Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 532.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $6,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,183,330.08. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,715. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ONTO opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.21 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

