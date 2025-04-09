Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 126.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,032 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EC opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.5202 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 30%. This is an increase from Ecopetrol’s previous — dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EC. StockNews.com downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

