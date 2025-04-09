Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,092,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $291,289,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $107,155,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,045.1% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 889,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 811,711 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $49.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

