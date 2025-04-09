Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,508,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,048,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,607,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $149.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.86. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.29 and a twelve month high of $275.58.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

