Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 111 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,053,330,000 after buying an additional 879,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,920,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,642,000 after purchasing an additional 115,270 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,150,000 after purchasing an additional 582,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 799,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after buying an additional 144,014 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

Insider Activity

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,571.56. This trade represents a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,470.80. The trade was a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $127.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $140.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

