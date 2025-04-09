Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in Humana by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.17.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $280.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $406.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.00 and a 200-day moving average of $271.01.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

