Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.91 and last traded at $96.67, with a volume of 243273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KWR

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $444.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.47 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 636,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,284,000 after purchasing an additional 90,726 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 394,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,680,000 after buying an additional 82,843 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.