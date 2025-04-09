Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Joo Mi Kim Sells 162 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $19,446.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,869,368.36. This represents a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Joo Mi Kim sold 4,542 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $636,243.36.

On Monday, February 10th, Joo Mi Kim sold 4,487 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $628,180.00.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $115.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.71. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $174.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.23.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,016,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,937,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

