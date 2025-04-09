QVC Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QVCGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QVC Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

QVC Group Inc Series A Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QVCGA traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 1,310,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,429. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company has a market cap of $59.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.11. QVC Group Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.06.

Get QVC Group Inc Series A alerts:

Institutional Trading of QVC Group Inc Series A

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QVC Group Inc Series A by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC now owns 90,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37,488 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of QVC Group Inc Series A by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 39,807 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in QVC Group Inc Series A in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QVC Group Inc Series A during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in QVC Group Inc Series A by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 166,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48,134 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QVC Group Inc Series A Company Profile

QVC Group, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QVC Group Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QVC Group Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.