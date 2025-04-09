Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of TopBuild worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in TopBuild by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $273.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.78. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $272.03 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.56.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

