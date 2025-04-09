Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $20.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.32% of Cadence Bank worth $20,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 716.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 504.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.87. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.09.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

