Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $23.64 Million Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 204,164 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.90% of Oceaneering International worth $23,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 6.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

