Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $52.17 Million Holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,834 shares during the period. Excelerate Energy comprises approximately 3.3% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 1.62% of Excelerate Energy worth $52,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EE opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

EE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Excelerate Energy

About Excelerate Energy

(Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.