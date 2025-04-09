Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 19,650 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,650 shares during the period. i3 Verticals comprises approximately 1.7% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 3.44% of i3 Verticals worth $26,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIIV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $752.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.36.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 41.85%. Research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About i3 Verticals

(Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.