Ranger Investment Management L.P. Takes $13.91 Million Position in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 278,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of UL Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in UL Solutions by 653.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in UL Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in UL Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UL Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

In other UL Solutions news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $102,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,285 shares in the company, valued at $492,105. This represents a 17.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ULS opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43. UL Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.54 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 44.52% and a net margin of 11.36%. Research analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. UL Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

ULS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

