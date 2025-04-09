Ranger Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 611,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.64% of National CineMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in National CineMedia by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,923,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 132,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in National CineMedia by 23.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 222,498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 476,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia Price Performance

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCMI shares. Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on National CineMedia

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Blantyre Capital Ltd bought 103,685 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $537,088.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,310,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,408,042.94. This trade represents a 1.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Profile

(Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.