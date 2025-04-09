Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $39.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 0.99. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $50.55.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $3,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,991,249.22. The trade was a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after buying an additional 964,899 shares during the period. Estuary Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $20,714,000. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $19,190,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $12,050,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 475,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after purchasing an additional 280,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

