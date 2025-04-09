Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Get Rapport Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RAPP

Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Rapport Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ RAPP opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. Rapport Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $29.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Young bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $61,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,260. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPP. TRV GP V LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $126,579,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,143,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,285,000 after acquiring an additional 95,976 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. TRV GP VI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $17,194,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.