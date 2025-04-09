Rathbones Group PLC Buys 6,000 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 94,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

PPLT opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average of $88.38. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

