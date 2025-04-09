Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $216,223,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $81,447,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,438,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,897,000 after buying an additional 687,675 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,021,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after acquiring an additional 371,653 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $102.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.69 and a 12 month high of $129.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

Insider Activity

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

