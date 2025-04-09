Rathbones Group PLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 650,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the last quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 48,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 27,794 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 401,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after buying an additional 79,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

IGSB stock opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.01. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

