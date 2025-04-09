Rathbones Group PLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 1.97% of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IBND stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16.

About SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

