Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TREX. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Trex by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trex

In related news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,505.40. The trade was a 45.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TREX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.24.

Trex Trading Down 4.9 %

Trex stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.28. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $97.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.54 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

