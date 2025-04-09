Rathbones Group PLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,270,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,483,558,000 after acquiring an additional 259,766 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 154,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $210.36 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.58 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

