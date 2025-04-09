Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Climber Capital SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,358,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 841,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,375,000 after purchasing an additional 60,875 shares during the period. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,271,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,557,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 51,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAXJ stock opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.77. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

